STATS AND STUFF: The Patriots are 0-3 vs. NFC teams, while the Panthers are 2-0 vs. AFC teams. ... New England is 3-0 on the road this season. ... Patriots QB Mac Jones leads all rookies in completions (192), completion percentage (68.1), passing yards (1,997), TD passes (nine) and rating (90.1). He has two or more touchdown passes and a passer rating of 110 or more in two of his past three games. He’ll be trying to become the first rookie QB since Dak Prescott in 2016 to win his first four road starts. … Patriots WR Jacobi Meyers is the only AFC receiver with four or more catches in eight games this season. Meyers has two 2-point conversions in 2021. Only 17 players have had three in one season. The NFL record for the most in a single season is four by Todd Heap of Baltimore in 2003. … Patriots LB Matt Judon had five tackles and 1 1/2 sacks in Week 8. He had 10 tackles and a tackle for a loss in his only career game against Carolina in 2018 when he was with Baltimore. … Patriots K Nick Folk entered the week first in in the NFL with 20 field goals ... Darnold has thrown four TD passes and seven interceptions in his last five games. ... Walker completed 24 of 34 pass attempts for 258 yards with two interceptions in his only career start on Nov. 22, 2020 against the Lions. Walker has one TD pass and five interceptions during his career. ... McCaffrey has missed 18 of the team’s last 24 games with injuries. ... Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard has run for 391 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 3.6 yards per carry while replacing McCaffrey. ... Panthers LB Haason Reddick has five sacks in four home games.