To fill their spots on the practice squad, New England signed quarterback Jacob Dolegala and center James Ferentz.
Ferentz appeared in 15 games for the Patriots last season, with two starts. Dolegala spent last season with the Cincinnati. He was inactive for 15 games and dressed but did not play in the other.
