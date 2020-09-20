Seattle was without wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, who continues to be bothered by a foot issue. Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green is also out with a neck injury.
___
Patriots: LB Josh Uche, RB James White, T Korey Cunningham, QB Jarrett Stidham, TE Dalton Keene, DB Myles Bryant.
Seahawks: WR Phillip Dorsett, RB Deejay Dallas, DE Rasheem Green, LB D’Andre Walker, T Cedric Ogbuehi, DE Alton Robinson.
___
