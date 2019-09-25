For his career Kessler has completed 64 percent (224 of 349) of his passes, throwing for 2,215 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

Kessler’s addition provides a more veteran presence behind Brady. Rookie Jarrett Stidham is Brady’s backup, but had a rough debut when he relieved Brady late in the Patriots’ 30-14 win over the New York Jets and threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

