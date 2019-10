Gordon’s absence will mean the Patriots will now be leaning even more on veteran Mohamed Sanu, acquired in a trade with Atlanta on Tuesday, to provide some stability to an offense that leads the league in scoring at nearly 32 points a game.

The Patriots traded a second-round draft pick in 2020 to the Falcons. The 30-year-old Sanu has 33 receptions for 313 yards, but only one touchdown so far this season.

AD

AD

Gordon was among New England’s leading receivers this season. In six games he has 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown.

This marks the second abbreviated season for Gordon. Following a trade from Cleveland last season, he appeared in 11 games for the Patriots before being suspended indefinitely last December for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

It is the latest hit to New England’s receiving group. N’Keal Harry, a 2019 first-round draft pick, went on injured reserve after hurting an ankle during training camp. He is eligible to return to the roster in Week 9.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD