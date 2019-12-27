Brown has not played since the New England Patriots cut him Sept. 20 amid multiple sexual assault accusations which have spawned an ongoing league investigation of the receiver.

Payton says the team would still have to seek information from the NFL on whether it would allow Brown to play if New Orleans chose to sign him.

Brown is a four-time All-Pro but has now been released by three teams since the end of last season, when he was release by Pittsburgh after being a no-show for the club’s season finale. He also was cut earlier this year by Oakland.

