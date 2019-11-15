Miami earned 2,795 points to 2,767 for Chicago. The difference was 24 first-place selections to 10 for the Bears.

The Dolphins went 14-0 during the regular season, only three games decided by one score. After edging Cleveland in a surprisingly close opening-round playoff, they beat Pittsburgh — fresh off the Immaculate Reception victory over Oakland — to take the AFC championship. And Miami beat Washington in the Super Bowl.

AD

AD

The total margin of victory for those three postseason games was 17 points.

No matter. Perfection was achieved, has not been matched, and thus, those Dolphins of the No-Name Defense and the backfield trio of Larry Csonka, Jim Kiick and Mercury Morris, are No. 1 all time.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD