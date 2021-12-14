NOTES: Rookie quarterback Mac Jones was a late addition to the injury report Tuesday. He was listed with a left thumb injury on his non-throwing hand, but was a full participant in practice. He has started all 13 of the Patriots games this season. ... Rookie safety Joshuah Bledsoe was activated to the 53-man roster. A sixth-round pick, he has been on the reserve/non-football injury list since Aug. 30. ... Patriots owner Robert Kraft presented fullback Jakob Johnson with a football Tuesday, commemorating the German-born player participating in 1,000 career plays during his NFL career. Johnson joined the Patriots via the International Player Pathway Program in 2019, signing as an undrafted rookie. He signed a new one-year deal in March. Kraft used the occasion to hint at an announcement coming Wednesday on Johnson’s birthday. It could possibly be that the Patriots have been selected to play in an upcoming series of regular-season games in Germany, which the league is targeting to begin in either 2022 or 2023. “Since we’ve gone outside the U.S. we’re 3-0 and I want to keep that happening,” Kraft said.