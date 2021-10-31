It was the first multi-interception game for Phillips, who played six seasons for the Chargers (2014-19) before signing with the Patriots last year. With 10:20 remaining in the fourth quarter, he picked off a pass intended for Jared Cook, who was not on the same page as Justin Herbert, and returned it 26 yards to put the Patriots back in front. Rookie Mac Jones then connected with Jakobi Meyers on the 2-point conversion to give New England a seven-point advantage.