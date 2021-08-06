The updated guidelines approved by the league this spring opened up Nos. 1-19 for running backs and defensive backs, who were previously limited to Nos. 20-49. Running backs can choose from 80-89 now, too. Wide receivers were also granted the rights to single digits, after being slotted before from 10-19 and 80-89. Tight ends were assigned 40-49 and 80-89 before, but they can now take 1-39 as well. Linebackers were let in to the single-digit club, too, and allowed to take 20-39 in addition to their customary 40-59 and 90-99.