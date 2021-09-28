The day began festively. Before thousands of fans in blue No. 22 jerseys and dozens of welcome back signs — one read ``Once A Cowboy, Always A Cowboy″ — he was applauded from the moment he stepped onto the field, sharing a brief hug with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Smith took part in the coin toss, then returned to the bench giddy over winning it. Cameras clicked as he swapped a ballcap for his helmet, pulled up his red socks, looked around proudly and got in place to watch the opening kickoff.