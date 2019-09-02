FILE - In this May 3, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns punter Jamie Gillan runs through a special teams drill during an NFL football rookie camp in Berea, Ohio. Browns undrafted rookie punter Jamie Gillan, nicknamed “The Scottish Hammer,” has beaten out veteran Britton Colquitt. Gillan won the starting job with solid performances in the past two preseason games. (Ron Schwane, File/Associated Press)

BEREA, Ohio — Jamie Gillan was having a pint when the Browns told him he would punt for them this season.

The legend of “The Scottish Hammer” grows.

Gillan, an undrafted rookie free agent who came to the U.S. from Scotland as a teenager, said Monday he was having beers with his dad at a Cleveland bar when Browns general manager John Dorsey called to tell him he had made the final roster cuts.

Gillan said he didn’t want to wait around to find out if he won the job, so he and his dad went to the “The Flying Monkey” when Dorsey called. Gillan said patrons at the bar erupted in celebration, and while he wanted to buy a round for the house, everyone was buying for him.

The 22-year-old beat out nine-year NFL veteran Britton Colquitt to win Cleveland’s job. Gillan and fellow rookie Austin Seibert will handle Cleveland’s kicking duties.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.