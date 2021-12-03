That episode illustrated what many people see as one core problem in the NFL’s diversity issue: A century’s worth of white owners have built a system in which white coaches and leaders get far more second and third chances, while Black coaches are harder to find and don’t have as many chances to fail. For instance, since 1963, 15 white coaches have been given a third head-coaching job, compared to zero coaches of color. (The report says Tom Flores was the lone coach to be afforded a third chance, but authors did not respond to The Associated Press when it asked what the third job was. Flores coached the Raiders and Seahawks.)