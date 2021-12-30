STATS AND STUFF: The Raiders can clinch their second playoff berth in 19 seasons by winning their final two games. ... Las Vegas has won two straight overall and two of its last three road games. ... It also has scored 17 points or fewer in four straight games and hopes to avoid matching the 2012 team, which last did it five times in a row during one season. ... The Raiders won back-to-back games with 17 points or fewer for the first time since 1991. ... Raiders QB Derek Carr has 17 turnovers this season, matching his career worst. ... WR Hunter Renfrow has 92 catches, tied for No. 4 in franchise history behind Waller (107 in 2020), Tim Brown (104 in 1997) and Todd Christensen (95 in 1986). Renfrow needs three catches to become the seventh player since the merger drafted in the fifth round or later, or undrafted, with 200 catches and 2,000 yards receiving in his first three seasons. ... The Raiders allowed eight first downs last week, the franchise’s second fewest in 25 seasons. ... Las Vegas has a league-high 17 giveaways over the last eight weeks and is tied for a league-low with four takeaways in that span. It also has produced just one offensive play of 20 or more yards over the last three weeks. ... Indianapolis can clinch its third playoff berth in Reich’s four seasons with a victory. The Colts have won six of seven and eight of 10 to overcome a 1-4 start. ... Taylor needs 38 yards from scrimmage to become the fourth Colts player with 2,000 in one season, 84 yards rushing to break Edgerrin James’ single-season franchise record (1,704) and one 100-yard game to tie James (10) for the most by a Colts player in one season. Taylor’s next TD also will tie Lenny Moore’s franchise mark for the most in one season (20 in 1964). ... WR Michael Pittman Jr. needs 29 yards receiving for his first 1,000-yard season. ... T.Y. Hilton has moved within three catches of tying Hall of Famer Raymond Berry for No. 3 in Colts history (631). ... With 25 TD passes and six interceptions, Wentz is on pace for his fourth season with 20 or more TD passes and 10 or fewer interceptions since 2017. ... The Colts are hoping more than a half-dozen players, including 2020 All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, Wentz and Leonard will be cleared to play after spending time this week on the reserve/COVID-19 list. ... Indy’s 31 takeaways are nine short of this season’s goal but the Colts still lead the league in points off turnovers (122).