The union said on Twitter the extension came after a vote by player representatives.
“Every vote matters and we encourage all players to review the materials sent via email in order to make an informed decision,” the union wrote.
The 32 NFL owners approved the deal last month. The NFLPA’s executive board then rejected it 6-5, but the player reps voted 17-14 in favor. A simple majority of the union membership is required to accept or reject the contract that would run through the 2030 season.
