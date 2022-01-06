“Just with the Antonio Brown situation, I haven’t really looked at it like that. But you know, as a man, you want to go out there and play hard,” Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser said. “You want to be out there regardless of whatever nicks and bruises you have and some things you want to fight through. You’re a human at the end of the day. If something is bothering you, you just have to think for yourself and understand that you have to put yourself first, because that’s your body, that’s your temple, that’s what is getting you paid. If you’re not out there to give your 100 percent, man, to me, personally, I think that’s just selfish, because you’re not putting your best effort out there, and that’s not helping the team win. So, just with that situation, whatever it is, whatever the case may be, that’s his decision, and he just has to live with it.”