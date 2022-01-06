STATS AND STUFF: The 49ers will clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie. They can also make it if New Orleans loses to or ties Atlanta. … TE George Kittle needs 100 yards receiving for his third 1,000-yard season. If he gets there, Kittle and Samuel (1,310) would be the first San Francisco teammates to reach 1,000 yards together since Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens in 1998. … The Niners are 5-1 this season when rushing for at least 150 yards. … Edge rusher Nick Bosa has a career-high 15 sacks, with at least one sack in 11 games. … Donald has 12 1/2 sacks in 14 games against San Francisco. He needs two more to become the seventh active player with 100 career sacks. … Rams QB Matthew Stafford has thrown multiple interceptions in four games. He was intercepted twice by the 49ers, with Ward returning one 27 yards for a touchdown. … Los Angeles is second in the league with 10 receptions of 50-plus yards, trailing Cincinnati (12). WR Van Jefferson has four of those plays.