Playoff-bound Chargers might play backups against Broncos

STATS AND STUFF: Chargers coach Brandon Staley is a former Broncos assistant. He is 2-1 against Denver. ... Los Angeles has five players that have at least 500 receiving yards. WR DeAndre Carter is 5 yards from joining the group and making them the second team in NFL history to have six players top 500 receiving yards in a season. ... QB Justin Herbert is third in the league with 4,466 passing yards. He needs 20 completions to break Drew Bledsoe’s record (1,310) for completed passes before age 25. ... WR Keenan Allen has 52 receptions in his seven games since returning from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss seven of the first nine games. ... LB Khalil Mack has had a sack in his past four games against Denver. ... LB Kyle Van Noy has had a sack in a career-high four straight games. ... Over the past five weeks, the Chargers defense has allowed just 24.5% conversions on third down, the best rate in the NFL. The team’s 13 third down conversions allowed also lead the league over that span. ... The Broncos are trying to avoid a franchise-record 13th loss Sunday. ... The Broncos have an NFL-high 23 players on IR, representing $68 million in salary and almost one-third of their cap space. ... QB Russell Wilson has thrown a career-low 13 TD passes this season with a career-worst 53 sacks. He’s coming off his third career game with two rushing touchdowns. ... Wilson has five TDs and one INT in three starts against the Chargers. ... RB Latavius Murray is the league’s only RB to top 500 yards rushing and four TDs in each of past eight seasons. ... WR Jerry Jeudy has had at least six catches in each of his past five games and has a career-best 62 receptions this season. ... TE Albert Okwuegbunam had his first TD catch of the season last week. ... S Justin Simmons has a career-best six interceptions, tied for the NFL lead. He’s the only player in the NFL with five or more interceptions in each of the past three seasons. ... LB Alex Singleton set his career high with 21 tackles against the Chargers in Week 6. ... LB Josey Jewell has had at least seven tackles in each of the 12 games he’s played this season.