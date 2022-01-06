STATS AND STUFF: The Cowboys are plus-13 in turnover margin, third in the NFL. They haven’t finished plus-13 or better since 1981. The 25 interceptions are the most for Dallas since the 1999 team had 33. ... The Cowboys are 5-0 against the NFC East. They can go undefeated in the division for the third time (1969, 1998). ... QB Dak Prescott is 24-6 against the NFC East. The only loss in his past 16 starts in the division was to the Eagles in 2019. ... Pollard needs 31 yards rushing to reach 750 for the season. It would make him and Elliott (915 yards) the first Dallas tandem with at least 750 yards apiece since Calvin Hill (1,036 yards) and Walt Garrison (784) in 1972. ... WR Amari Cooper has tied his career high with eight receiving TDs. ... Parsons, if he plays, needs two sacks to break Jevon Kearse’s rookie record of 14½ for Tennessee in 1999. Diggs is tied with Everson Walls for the club record with 11 interceptions. It’s the most in the NFL since Walls set the mark as a rookie in 1981. But Diggs won’t play. ... P Bryan Anger has a career-high 44.6-yard net average. The club record is 42.5 by Chris Jones in 2013. ... The Eagles haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record, but this is the first group in franchise history to make the playoffs after a 2-5 start … The Eagles are 41 yards away from the franchise rushing record of 2,607, set in 1949 (a 12-game season) … They are one of three NFC teams to make the playoffs four of the last five seasons … The Eagles’ four defensive touchdowns lead the NFL.