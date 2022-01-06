STATS AND STUFF: The Saints need to beat the Falcons and have the Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers to make the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. The Falcons were eliminated from playoff contention last week. ... QB Taysom Hill passed for 222 yards and TD without an interception and led New Orleans with 45 yards rushing last week. ... Hill is 6-2 in eight career starts at quarterback and has rushed for at least 30 yards in every start. ... Hill passed for 232 yards and two TDs to go with had 83 yards rushing at Atlanta on Dec. 6, 2020. ... RB Alvin Kamara had five catches and 100 scrimmage yards (68 receiving, 32 rushing) with his 20th-career TD receiving last week. Kamara has 35 games with 100-plus scrimmage yards since 2017. ... Kamara is one of two players in NFL history, along with former San Francisco running back Roger Craig, with 4,000-plus yards rushing and 3,000-plus yards receiving in his first five seasons. ... WR Marquez Callaway led New Orleans with six receptions for 97 yards last week. ... Falcons LB Foye Oluokun has interceptions in consecutive games. He leads the NFL with 179 tackles. ... Pitts has a team-leading 66 receptions. Keith Jackson and Jeremy Shockey are only other rookie tight ends with at least 65 catches. ... Ryan needs to pass for 248 yards for his 11th career season with at least 4,000 yards. ... RB Cordarrelle Patterson has set career highs with 607 yards rushing, 1,154 scrimmage yards, six rushing touchdowns, five receiving touchdowns and 547 yards receiving.