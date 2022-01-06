“We know what’s at stake here,” Chargers defensive lineman Justin Jones said. “We knew what was at stake last week as well, so it’s the same type of preparation and same type of mindset going into this game. Every week is a playoff game for us. ... The guys on the team know the gravity of this game. You win, you’re in. If you lose, you’re going home. We’ve known that since last week. It’s all the same for us.”