“This is definitely another step for him into the Hall of Fame,” Hill said. “He’s definitely at the top of the helm when it comes to quarterbacks in this league. We know it, but I feel like the rest of the league sometimes doubts him because of the coach and players that he has around him. If you watch the guy — if you truly know Pat — and the amount of time he spends on game film and understanding coverages and going out there and making a play out of nothing, it’s just crazy.”