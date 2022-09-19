Police investigating allegations fan struck Kyler Murray

LAS VEGAS — Police in Las Vegas said Monday they’re investigating allegations that a fan in the stands struck Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray amid celebrations of Arizona’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders.
Video showed Murray appear stunned, but not injured, then attempted to identify the attacker in the mostly happy crowd.
Officer Larry Hadfield, a Las Vegas police spokesman, confirmed that a battery complaint was made about 6:30 p.m. at the stadium. The report was not immediately available.
Hadfield did not name Murray as the reporting person, but confirmed the allegation was that “a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player.”
Hadfield said a suspect was not immediately identified and an investigation was ongoing.
Cardinals spokesman Mark Dalton declined to comment Monday.
Murray had an outstanding game, leading the Cardinals (1-1) to two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions in the final 8:13 of regulation to force overtime.
The victory was Arizona’s first since Murray agreed to a $230.5 million, five-year contract extension. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft after winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma in 2018.
