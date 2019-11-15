Rudolph’s agent, Tim Younger, tells media outlets that no legal options “have been removed from the table.”

Rudolph called Garrett’s actions “pretty cowardly.”

Garrett pulled off Rudolph’s helmet during a melee at the end of Thursday night’s game in Cleveland and used it to strike him on the head.

Garrett is the NFL’s No. 1 overall pick in 2017 and was ejected from the game. He apologized but faces discipline by the NFL.

