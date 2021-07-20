“Lombardi came in and he called Daddy to come out of retirement for a year and help him get the defense going,” his daughter says, “and Wilsonart agreed to hold his job for a year. Daddy reported late to the camp and there was a fine, and he told Lombardi, ‘I can’t pay that fine.’ So Lombardi told him to pay it and he would slip it back to him somehow. And Lombardi did.”