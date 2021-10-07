STATS AND STUFF: The meeting is a matchup of the top two rookies in sacks in linebackers Azeez Ojulari of New York (3) and Micah Parsons of Dallas (2½). ... Giants RB Saquon Barkley had a season-high 126 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) against New Orleans. ... WR Kenny Golladay had six catches for a team-high 116 yards against New Orleans. ... Rookie WR Kadarius Toney had career highs with six catches for 78 yards. ... The New York offensive line did not allow a sack. ... Opponents have not scored against the Giants in the first quarter this season. ... CB James Bradberry had his first interception of the season. ... Williams had three sacks in the last game against Dallas. ... The Cowboys are looking for their first 4-1 start since Prescott and RB Ezekiel Elliott were twin rookie stars in the backfield and Dallas finished as the top seed in the NFC at 13-3. ... Elliott had his 50th career rushing touchdown against the Panthers, and the 143-yard day was his best since 2018, when he won the second of his two rushing titles. Elliott has an NFC-best 342 yards rushing. ... WR CeeDee Lamb needs six catches in his 21st game to beat Herschel Walker for the fastest Dallas player to 100 receptions. Walker needed 22 games. ... With four catches, Dalton Schultz can become the first Dallas tight end with 100 career catches since club career receptions leader Jason Witten reached that milestone in 2004. ... The Cowboys are tied for the NFL lead in turnover differential (plus-7) and have a league-best streak of eight consecutive games with at least two takeaways going back to last season. ... DE Randy Gregory had his first two sacks of the season last week. ... Diggs has a chance to become the third player in the Super Bowl era to record at least one interception in each of the first five games.