STATS AND STUFF: The Eagles are 9-3 on Monday night since 2013 and 13-6 in prime-time games since 2017. ... Philadelphia has allowed just 23 points, second fewest in the NFL. ... The Eagles have rushed for more than 150 yards in consecutives games for the first time since 2017. ... QB Jalen Hurts is one of four QBs with 500-plus total yards and zero giveaways. He has a team-high 144 yards rushing and is making his second start against the Cowboys in his home state after last season’s blowout loss. ... RB Miles Sanders has 240 scrimmage yards and two rushing TDs in his past two games against Dallas. ... WR Quez Watkins had a career-best 117 yards receiving last week, including a 91-yard catch. ... Three-time All-Pro C Jason Kelce will start his 108th consecutive regular-season game, longest by any NFL center since Chris Myers reached 123 from 2007-14. ... K Jake Elliott needs two field goals to move into second place on the franchise’s all-time list behind David Akers. ... Prescott has accounted for 11 touchdowns (10 passing, 1 rushing) with two interceptions for a 118.9 passer rating in four Monday night starts. ... RB Ezekiel Elliott had 105 yards rushing in the most recent meeting with Philadelphia. It’s one of just two 100-yard games for the two-time rushing champion since the start of the 2020 season (17 games). ... WR CeeDee Lamb is tied for second in the NFL with four catches of at least 20 yards. Seattle’s Tyler Lockett has five. ... LB Leighton Vander Esch made his first sack of the season against the Chargers. The fourth-year player hasn’t had more than one in a season. ... The Cowboys lead the NFL with six takeaways and CB Trevon Diggs has an interception in each of the first two games. The last Dallas player with a pick in three consecutive games was Terence Newman in 2007.