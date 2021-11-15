The questions continue to be about who’s coming back rather than who’s out. WR Michael Gallup returned from a calf strain that had sidelined since the opener and had a 23-yard catch on fourth-and-3 to set up a touchdown. DT Trysten Hill (2020 torn knee ligament) played for the first time this season. Next up, Lawrence and DT Neville Gallimore. But it might be after the Thanksgiving game for both.