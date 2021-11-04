“He’s a guy who runs routes with so much deception,” Bridgewater said. “You have to know where he is on the field, and that allows other guys to come in and make plays as well. You see Tim (Patrick) go out there and average 20 yards a catch, and ‘Big O’ (TE Albert Okwuegbunam) making plays for us. It allows other guys to come up big. It allows other guys to get those 1-on-1 matchups that we like.”