Just when it appeared CB Trevon Diggs’ stock couldn’t go any higher, he returned an interception 42 yards for a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Diggs has interceptions in all six games, tying an NFL record at the start of a season, with seven overall and two TDs. The risk that sometimes goes with such production showed up on the play after the pick-six when he let Kendrick Bourne run by him on a 75-yard touchdown pass that immediately put the Patriots back in front. Safety Damontae Kazee also misplayed the pass.