STATS AND STUFF: Bridgewater needs one more game with a completion percentage of at least 70 to join Peyton Manning as the only Denver QBs with six such games in a season. In his only other start against Dallas, Bridgewater and New Orleans handed the Cowboys their first loss in 2019, winning 12-10. ... RB Melvin Gordon III had one TD each rushing and receiving against Washington, the first Denver back to do that since C.J. Anderson against the Cowboys in 2017. ... WR Courtland Sutton has two 100-yard games this season after having two in his first three seasons combined. He played at SMU, not far from the home of the Cowboys. ... Reed ranks second among undrafted players since the start of 2020 with 12 sacks. ... GM George Paton gave both Fangio and OC Pat Shurmur votes of confidence this week but he was highly critical of Denver’s offensive performance over the first two months. ... The Broncos lead the NFL with 10 fourth-down conversions. ... The Cowboys are about to play their 100th regular-season game at AT&T Stadium, which opened in 2009. Dallas has a 56-43 record. ... With 400 yards total offense, Dallas would be the sixth NFL team to reach that mark in seven of the first eight games, and the first since Indianapolis in 2014. ... Prescott has thrown at least three TD passes in four consecutive games, a club record. ... Elliott needs 45 yards rushing for 7,000 in his career. He would join Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL career rushing leader Emmitt Smith as the only Cowboys to reach that mark in his first 79 games. ... DE Randy Gregory has a sack and forced fumble in each of the past two games.