Johnson, Pittsburgh’s second-leading receiver behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, injured his back on a punt return in the first quarter against the Eagles. Johnson sat out Wednesday’s practice and was a limited participant on Thursday before sitting out again on Friday. Johnson’s absence means more snaps for both rookie Chase Claypool and Ray-Ray McLoud. Claypool is coming off a four-touchdown performance against Philadelphia.
All the other players who missed portions of practice this week, including center Maurkice Pouncey (foot) and tight end Eric Ebron (hand), are expected to play.
