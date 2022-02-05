“You know, a lot of owners ... behind closed doors say a lot of things, and as players, we don’t get to see that,” Leonard added. “And coaches, with Brian, you lose and it (stinks), and you want to make a change. Somehow we’ve got to find a way to make an even platform for all races, not just Blacks or white, but for all races. We’ve got to make sure that it’s equal opportunities for everyone.”