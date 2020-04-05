After starring in football and track at Illinois, Mitchell spent 11 seasons in the NFL. He played halfback for the Browns from 1958-61 and was a flanker for Washington from 1962-68. Mitchell was a three-time All-NFL selection and played in four Pro Bowls.
He was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 1983. The Hall of Fame flag on the museum’s campus will be flown at half-staff in Mitchell’s memory.
Mitchell grew up in Hot Springs, Arkansas, also earning starring in baseball in high school.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.