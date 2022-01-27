“I can’t believe we’re not talking about Deebo Samuel and Cooper Kupp (being) more highly regarded for MVP candidates,” Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said. “I know this is a quarterback-driven league, but these two players have absolutely defied some of the things that are out there. ... As a competitor, I can’t wait to see it. As a fan, you can’t wait to watch it, and that makes for a great matchup.”