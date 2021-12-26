Rams: LB Ernest Jones (ankle) was hurt in the first quarter and didn’t return. ... C Brian Allen (knee) limped off in the second quarter, forcing a further shuffle of the offensive line. Coleman Shelton, who started at LG with David Edwards shifted to LT, took over for Allen. When Edwards moved back to LG, Alaric Jackson entered at LT. Starting LT Rob Havenstein and backup Joe Noteboom were both out with COVID-19. ... NT Greg Gaines (hand) departed in the third quarter. ... RB Darrell Henderson Jr. hurt his knee in the fourth quarter on his only carry, a 17-yard gain. ... TE Tyler Higbee left with an apparent leg injury.