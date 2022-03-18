O’Donnell played all 17 games for the Bears last season and posted a gross average of 46.2 yards and a net average of 38.5. Nineteen of his 62 punts were downed inside the 20-yard line.

The Bears selected O’Donnell in the sixth round of the 2014 draft. He played for Cincinnati from 2009-12 before finishing his college career at Miami.

Story continues below advertisement

Bojorquez finished the 2021 season with a gross punting average of 46.5 yards, the highest single-season average in Packers history for anyone with at least 35 attempts. His net average was 40.0. He also was the holder for field-goal attempts.

The Packers sent a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams in a Sept. 4 trade that brought them Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round selection.

___