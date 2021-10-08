“We all clearly know the passion that Eagles fans have for their football team,” says team owner Jeffrey Lurie, “but more importantly, I have found over the years that it is their generosity, empathy, and commitment to important causes such as this that truly define them. The progress we have made – which has positively impacted so many families around the world – would not be possible without our fans and supporters of the Eagles Autism Foundation. As we reflect on this amazing year, we also look ahead to a future of endless possibilities thanks to the support that we are so fortunate to have.”