If Jones is not available, Colt McCoy would start for New York (5-9), which needs to keep winning in the NFC East, where it trails Washington by one game and is tied with Dallas.
Whoever is at quarterback, he will not have receiver Golden Tate to target. Tate was declared out with a calf issue.
Also questionable are the Giants’ leading tackler, linebacker Blake Martinez (ankle), and rookie defensive back Darnay Holmes (knee). Both were limited on Friday.
Fully practicing were tight end Evan Engram (calf) and tackle Matt Peart (ankle).
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.