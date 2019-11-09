On Friday, coach Frank Reich said he expected Brissett to be a game-time decision.

But Saturday, the Colts announced Brissett wouldn’t play and promoted third-string quarterback Chad Kelly from the practice squad to the active roster. Indy also promoted receiver Marcus Johnson to the active roster.

Indy (5-3) released receiver Deon Cain and defensive tackle Kyle Peko.

