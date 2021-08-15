NOTES: Gutekunst said “we’ve had no discussions at this time” about adding outside linebacker Clay Matthews, who wasn’t in the NFL last season but played for the Packers from 2009-18 and eared All-Pro honors in 2010. Rodgers, receiver Randall Cobb and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari had posted pictures of Matthews on social media over the weekend. Rodgers’ post included the message, “Bring Him Back.” … Although the Packers were missing most of their weapons on offense, coaches expressed disappointment in the lack of a rushing attack against Houston. The Packers couldn’t create running room and gained just 49 yards on 21 carries. “That’s unacceptable, what we did yesterday,” Hackett said. “And I think all those guys know that. The coaches know that, we know that, and we’ve got to get better.”