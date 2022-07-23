QB Malik Willis' deal wraps up Titans' 9-man draft class

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have wrapped up the last of their nine-man draft class just ahead of training camp by agreeing to terms on a multi-year contract with quarterback Malik Willis.

The 6-foot-1, 219-pound Willis was the Titans' second pick in the third round at No. 86 overall. He also was the third quarterback taken overall in the April draft, and he was the highest quarterback drafted by Tennessee since taking Marcus Mariota at No. 2 overall in 2015.