Barkley became expendable last year after the Bills signed Mitchell Trubisky to a one-year contract and takes over the primary backup role. Trubisky signed with Pittsburgh in free agency last week.

Barkley did not see any action last year while splitting the season with Tennessee, Carolina and Atlanta.

The former Southern California starter broke into the NFL after being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round of the 2013 draft. He had a 1-5 record during the 2016 season with Chicago and went 1-0 with Buffalo in 2018.

