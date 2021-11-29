Left tackle. Aside from determining their direction at quarterback, the Panthers’ biggest priority next offseason will be finding a long-term solution at left tackle. Free agent pickup Cam Erving has struggled with injuries and hasn’t been as effective as the coaching staff had hoped. Fill-in starter Dennis Daley is coming off a bad game vs. Miami. Rookie Brady Christensen, with his shorter arm length, doesn’t seem to be the answer at left tackle, either. The way things are trending the Panthers could have a top 10 pick and, providing they don’t take a quarterback it would seem left tackle is the glaring need to address.