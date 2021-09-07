“The cadences are definitely different,” tight end George Kittle said. “Trey is learning those a lot. But he’s getting better on them. It’s a lot different than he was day one. He’s come a long way with that stuff. That’s just something he’s got to continue to get reps at so you’re comfortable with them. Quarterbacks are thinking about a million things before the snap and whether it’s motions, whether it’s, ‘Hey, the defense is rotating, I got to change to a different play. Oh, wait, what’s the cadence?’ There’s a lot of things going on. Just takes a lot of reps.”