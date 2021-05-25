NOTE: McCaffrey considered switching to No. 5 this season — the number he wore at Stanford — but reconsidered after learning just how much it would cost him. He wouldn’t rule on a jersey number change at a later date. ... The Panthers are considering moving Jeremy Chinn to safety, but also expect him to see time at linebacker. ... Defensive end Brian Burns (shoulder) and Chinn (knee) did not participate in drills as both recover from offseason cleanup surgeries. ... Rhule said the Panthers are trying to set up joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts this summer.