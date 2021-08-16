Williams led the Jets last season with seven sacks despite missing three games, including the last two with a neck injury and concussion. Saleh liked Williams coming out of the draft in 2019, when he was the No. 3 overall pick by New York. The defense Saleh ran at the time in San Francisco would have made for a solid fit for Williams. A few years later, Saleh gets to use him with the defense he and coordinator Jeff Ulbrich are running with the Jets.