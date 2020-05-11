Booker’s most productive season was his rookie campaign when he rushed for 612 yards and scored four touchdowns. He also had 31 receptions for 265 yards and a score that season.
The 5-foot-11, 219-pound Booker is a native of Sacramento.
Las Vegas also waived linebacker Derrick Moncrief on Monday.
