STATS AND STUFF: Interim coach Rich Bisaccia begins his tenure with the Raiders after Gruden’s resignation over offensive emails. ... Bisaccia will be the fifth head coach for Carr, tied for the second most for any starting QB with one franchise since the merger. Only Archie Manning had more coaches (seven) in New Orleans. ... The Raiders are one of three teams without a touchdown in the first quarter this season. Las Vegas has failed to score on the opening drive in 11 straight games. ... The Raiders have allowed 10 TDs on 10 red-zone trips by opponents with the exception of a kneel-down by the Chargers in Week 4. ... The Raiders are averaging 11.5 points per game and 4.07 yards per play the last two weeks. ... Renfrow has at least five catches in every game, joining Todd Christensen (1985) as the only Raiders to do that in the first five games of a season. ... LB Denzel Perryman is the only player with double-digit tackles in every game this season. ... The Broncos haven’t scored a touchdown on an opening drive under OC Pat Shurmur (21 games) and their league-long drought stretches to 24 games. ... The Broncos are last in the league on third downs, converting just 28.6% of the time. ... QB Teddy Bridgewater has seven TDs and zero interceptions with a 101.2 rating in his last five starts against AFC West opponents. ... RB Melvin Gordon III has 1,011 scrimmage yards and nine TDs in 10 career games against the Raiders. ... Rookie RB Javonte Williams had a season-high 86 scrimmage yards last week. He ranks second among rookies with 247 rushing yards. ... WR Kendall Hinton had his first career touchdown reception last week. ... OLB Von Miller has sacks in four of five games so far. ... S Justin Simmons has an interception in two of his last three home games.