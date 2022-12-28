Raiders bench QB Carr, will start Stidham for final 2 games

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Raiders will start Jarrett Stidham the final two games at quarterback in place of Derek Carr, Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday.
Carr will be inactive the final two games and that Chase Garbers will be the backup QB.
McDaniels also said defensive lineman Chandler Jones (elbow) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (shoulder) were placed on season-ending injured reserve.
The Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
